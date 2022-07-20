Latest news live: Crisis-ridden Sri Lanka to pick new president today

on Tuesday reported rise in daily Covid cases in last 24 hours, to 585 against 378 reported on the previous day, while there were two fresh deaths, as per the government health bulletin. Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has declined to 4.35 per cent and the number of active cases stands at 2,040, out of which 1,355 are undergoing treatment in home isolation.

Irrespective of who becomes Sri Lanka's next president, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all political parties and the people of India should keep helping the island nation come out of its worst economic crisis, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa said on Tuesday. Premadasa's appeal came hours after the government told an all-party meeting in New that India is naturally worried over the Sri Lankan crisis and ahead of the in on Wednesday to pick a successor to ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.