Latest news live: Crisis-ridden Sri Lanka to pick new president today
From Sri Lanka crisis to coronavirus updates and more, catch all the latest developments from across the globe here
Topics Today News | sri lanka | Commonwealth Games
Last Updated at July 20, 2022 08:53 IST
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Irrespective of who becomes Sri Lanka's next president, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all political parties and the people of India should keep helping the island nation come out of its worst economic crisis, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa said on Tuesday. Premadasa's appeal came hours after the government told an all-party meeting in New Delhi that India is naturally worried over the Sri Lankan crisis and ahead of the presidential election in Sri Lanka on Wednesday to pick a successor to ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Delhi on Tuesday reported rise in daily Covid cases in last 24 hours, to 585 against 378 reported on the previous day, while there were two fresh deaths, as per the government health bulletin. Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has declined to 4.35 per cent and the number of active cases stands at 2,040, out of which 1,355 are undergoing treatment in home isolation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian contingent bound for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Wednesday through video conferencing. The interaction by the Prime Minister is a part of his continuous endeavour to motivate athletes ahead of their participation in major sporting events.
