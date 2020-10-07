Latest News Live: Two terrorists killed by forces in Shopian encounter

-
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in wee hours of Wednesday in Sugan Zainapora area of Shopian. The operation is still underway.
Capping three days of protests against the new farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his party will not allow the Centre to imperil India's food security as he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a host of issues, including the Hathras case. Claiming that several institutions, including the media, that protect the voice of the people have been "captured" by the BJP-led Centre, he said, "Give me free press and institutions which are free, this government will not last for long."
The impact of the Hathras case is being felt even on the Bihar assembly elections with Congress postponing the announcement of its list of candidates for the upcoming polls with some of its prominent leaders asserting that tickets should not be given to tainted candidates. Meanwhile, the BJP released the first list of candidates for the 243 member assembly elections.
