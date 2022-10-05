JUST IN

Top Headlines: Reliance Jio 5G trials today, Musk-Twitter deal, and more
UP CM Yogi leads Vijayadashami procession in Gorakhpur with grand turnout
Latest news LIVE: Ukraine will not negotiate with Putin, says Zelenkskyy
Govt declares 10 including Hizbul commanders 'terrorists' under UAPA
Best of BS Opinion: A non-hyphenated democracy, development by HAL & more
FSSAI directs authorities to make sure mid-day meal suppliers have licence
Rushdie among favourites to win this year's Nobel for literature: Report
Gujjars, Bakerwals, Pahadis in Jammu & Kashmir to get quota benefits
CBIC floats new norms to curb undervaluation of goods by importers
Gaming body welcomes govt's diktat on online betting advertisements
Latest news LIVE: Ukraine will not negotiate with Putin, says Zelenkskyy

From coronavirus cases in India to all the latest developments from across the globe, catch all the updates here

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Narendra Modi | Volodymyr Zelensky

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Modi, Zelenskyy
Photo: ANI
Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for peace, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said that Kyiv will not conduct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. PM Modi earlier held a phone call with Zelenskyy and said that the endangerment of nuclear facilities amid the Russia-Ukraine war could lead to catastrophic consequences for the environment.

Advancing its 5G launch, Reliance Jio will start a beta trial of the service in four cities on Wednesday, offering select customers unlimited data with up to 1 Gbps speed. Jio was scheduled to go live with 5G on Diwali. Rival Bharti Airtel announced its 5G launch on October 1, taking others by surprise. The Jio trial will be held in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi for Jio users on the invitation and extended to other cities progressively.

Billionaire Elon Musk is proposing to go ahead with his original offer of $44 billion to take Twitter Inc private, signaling an end to a bitter legal battle that was about to go to trial. The agreement puts the world's richest person in charge of one of the most influential media platforms and ends months of turbulent litigation that damaged Twitter's brand and fed Musk's reputation for erratic behavior. Musk, the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc, will take over a company he originally committed to buying in April, but soon soured on.

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 07:27 IST