JUST IN
Traffic restrictions in Delhi in view of Interpol meeting; jams likely
12th edition of Defence Expo to begin in Gujarat's Gandhinagar today
Despite being literate, someone can be terrorist: Rajnath Singh on 9/11
Neanderthals might have been carnivores, new research by CNRS finds
Data story: India adds 1,542 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,913
Uttar Pradesh govt hikes DA of its employees to 38% from July 1, 2022
Top Headlines: Diesel car cost likely to rise, recession in 2023, and more
TMS Ep283: Wheat stocks, asset allocation, Andrew Holland, aircraft lease
Many times UP cops arrest innocent, claims top Uttarakhand officer
India can help Afghan people in difficult times, says S Jaishankar
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Pakistan drone shot by BSF at Punjab border; third incident in 4 days
Business Standard

LIVE news: UN secy gen Guterres in India; to pay tributes to 26/11 victims

From Interpol Meet in New Delhi to coronavirus cases, catch all the latest developments from across the globe here

Topics
Today News | UN Secretary General | Antonio Guterres

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will pay tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday on the first day of his three-day visit to India. t will be the first visit of Guterres to India since his second term in office commenced in January. He had earlier visited the country in October 2018 during his first term at the top office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Gujarat's Lothal via video-conferencing on Tuesday, his office said. Lothal was one of the prominent cities of Harappan civilisation and is known for the oldest man-made dockyard, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 90th Interpol General Assembly today. The Interpol General Assembly was last held in 1997. PM Modi will address at around 1:45 pm in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the 90th General Assembly of Interpol will be held from October 18 to 21.

The 'Deepotsav' programme in Ayodhya will now begin from October 21 with Ramlila that will be staged by artists from Russia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Fiji. The Ayodhya administration has planned mega cultural activities across the temple town for the Sixth Deepotsav celebrations. The three-day cultural extravaganza will end on October 23 on the eve of Diwali with the Ayodhya administration setting a target of lighting 14 lakh diyas earthen lamps at the Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the banks of Saryu River.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Today News

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 10:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU