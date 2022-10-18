LIVE news: UN secy gen Guterres in India; to pay tributes to 26/11 victims

will pay tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday on the first day of his three-day visit to India. t will be the first visit of Guterres to India since his second term in office commenced in January. He had earlier visited the country in October 2018 during his first term at the top office.

Prime Minister will review the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Gujarat's Lothal via video-conferencing on Tuesday, his office said. Lothal was one of the prominent cities of Harappan civilisation and is known for the oldest man-made dockyard, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Prime Minister will address the 90th Interpol General Assembly today. The Interpol General Assembly was last held in 1997. PM Modi will address at around 1:45 pm in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the 90th General Assembly of Interpol will be held from October 18 to 21.

The 'Deepotsav' programme in Ayodhya will now begin from October 21 with Ramlila that will be staged by artists from Russia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Fiji. The Ayodhya administration has planned mega cultural activities across the temple town for the Sixth Deepotsav celebrations. The three-day cultural extravaganza will end on October 23 on the eve of Diwali with the Ayodhya administration setting a target of lighting 14 lakh diyas earthen lamps at the Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the banks of Saryu River.