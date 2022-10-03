Latest news LIVE: IAF to induct indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter

JUST IN

6-year-old boy killed as 'sacrifice to god' at construction site in Delhi
Latest news LIVE: India condemns hate crime at Canada's Bhagavad Gita Park
2 held after Punjab Police busts ISI-backed drone-based KTF terror module
Delhi Congress accuses BJP of manipulating delimitation of MCD wards
India condemns 'hate crime' at Bhagavad Gita Park in Canada, seeks action
List of SC cases to be placed before Attorney General first, says Centre
Chhattisgarh govt may serve millets in mid-day meals, state-run ashrams
Centre to set up 100 5G technology labs in country, says Vaishnaw
IAF to formally induct indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter on Monday
Braving rains, lakhs throng pandals in West Bengal on Maha Saptami
New Delhi 
Cabinet clears 15 indigenous Light Combat Helicopters
Condemning strongly the "hate crime" at a park named after the Bhagavad Gita in Canada, India urged authorities to take prompt action. "We condemn the hate crime at the Shri Bhagvad Gita Park in Brampton. We urge Canadian authorities and Peel Police to investigate and take prompt action on the perpetrators," the High Commission of India in Ottawa said in a tweet. A sign with the park's name was allegedly vandalised and officials have ordered a probe.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed hundreds of people on Sunday amid heavy rains and asserted that nothing can "stop us to unite the country" through the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. "This journey will continue from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and will not stop. It is raining, but the showers have not stopped this yatra. Heat, storm, cold can't stop this yatra," Gandhi said in Karnataka's Mysuru.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Sunday said it was "disappointed" with an Indian order that froze $682 million of its assets and would continue to protect its interests. An Indian appellate authority on Friday confirmed an April order by the Enforcement Directorate to seize Rs 555 crore, saying a probe found Xiaomi had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments.

The Chinese smart devices firm in a statement on Sunday said that over 84% of Rs 555 crore seized by the Enforcement Directorate earlier this year was the royalty payment made to US chipset company Qualcomm Group.

October 03 2022