Latest news LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to visit poll-bound Assam today

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: BJP's Central Election Committee meet underway at party's HQ
LIVE: ICSE board to conduct class 10 exams from May 5, class 12 from Apr 9
Farmers' protest LIVE: Will take our tractors to Bengal, says Rakesh Tikait
LIVE: Delhi's law and order situation in 'serious turmoil', says Kejriwal
LIVE: Will defeat Mamata, lotus to bloom in Nandigram, says BJP's Suvendu
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Assam as part of his election campaign today. He will interact with college students in Lahoal in Dibrugarh and attend the tea estate workers rally in Dinjoy in Panitola block of Dibrugarh later in the day, the party said.
Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will meet today and tomorrow. The meet would discuss ways to take RSS work to the unreached and undertake planning for expansion and consolidation of organisational work.
US Defence Secretary Gen Lloyd J Austin will visit India from March 19 to 21 during which both sides are expected to focus on common interests in maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.
The Budget session of Tripura Assembly is scheduled to commence today with the Governor's address to the House.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU