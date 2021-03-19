Latest news LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to visit poll-bound Assam today

Congress leader is set to visit Assam as part of his election campaign today. He will interact with college students in Lahoal in Dibrugarh and attend the tea estate workers rally in Dinjoy in Panitola block of Dibrugarh later in the day, the party said.

Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will meet today and tomorrow. The meet would discuss ways to take RSS work to the unreached and undertake planning for expansion and consolidation of organisational work.

US Defence Secretary Gen Lloyd J Austin will visit India from March 19 to 21 during which both sides are expected to focus on common interests in maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The Budget session of Tripura Assembly is scheduled to commence today with the Governor's address to the House.

