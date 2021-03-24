LIVE: SC to hear Param Bir Singh's plea for CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: FM Sitharaman tells students to focus on new areas opened up by govt
LIVE: Param Bir Singh moves SC, demands CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh
LIVE: Our initiatives make Quad a force for global good, says PM Modi
LIVE: Will defeat Mamata, lotus to bloom in Nandigram, says BJP's Suvendu
LIVE: Target of blending 20% ethanol in petrol advanced to 2025, says PM
-
Rajya Sabha will take up today a bill which seeks to make it clear that the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor", as the House witnessed repeated brief adjournments during the day following uproar by opposition parties which termed the proposed legislation "unconstitutional". The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday, also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the lieutenant governor (L-G) before any executive action.
The Supreme Court will today hear the plea by Mumbai's former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh seeking direction for immediate "impartial and fair" CBI probe into alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
The apex court will also hear pleas seeking a direction to the Centre and others to not open any further window for sale of electoral bonds during pendency of a PIL pertaining to funding of political parties and alleged lack of transparency in their accounts.
The government will sell up to 15 cent stake in Rail Vikas NIgam through an offer for sale (OFS) today. The offer to sell the government’s 10 per cent stake would open for institutional investors, with a green shoe option to sell an additional 5 per cent stake in the public sector undertaking.
Casual dining chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality on Monday fixed a price band of Rs 498-500 per share for its initial share sale, which will open for public subscription today.
BJP will release its election manifesto for Puducherry Assembly elections today.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU