LIVE: SC to hear Param Bir Singh's plea for CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh

Rajya Sabha will take up today a bill which seeks to make it clear that the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor", as the House witnessed repeated brief adjournments during the day following uproar by opposition parties which termed the proposed legislation "unconstitutional". The Government of Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday, also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the lieutenant governor (L-G) before any executive action.

The Supreme Court will today hear the plea by Mumbai's former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh seeking direction for immediate "impartial and fair" CBI probe into alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The apex court will also hear pleas seeking a direction to the Centre and others to not open any further window for sale of electoral bonds during pendency of a PIL pertaining to funding of political parties and alleged lack of transparency in their accounts.

The government will sell up to 15 cent stake in Rail Vikas NIgam through an offer for sale (OFS) today. The offer to sell the government’s 10 per cent stake would open for institutional investors, with a green shoe option to sell an additional 5 per cent stake in the public sector undertaking.

Casual dining chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality on Monday fixed a price band of Rs 498-500 per share for its initial share sale, which will open for public subscription today.

BJP will release its election manifesto for Puducherry Assembly elections today.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.