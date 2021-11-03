- Litigations delay asset sale process of debt-ridden Reliance Capital
- 6 brownfield Adani airports could help AAI make Rs 650 crore annually
- Glasgow COP26: There's little risk for coal investors on road to 2070
- More biz persons died by suicide than farmers in 2020, shows data
- From conventional fuel to EVs, RIL-bp pumps up the mobility stakes
Live news updates: Modi to review vaccinations, Ola logs first profit
Live news updates: Logistics firm Delhivery opts for IPO; RBI wants early sale of stressed assets.
Topics
Today News | Ola cab | Coronavirus
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A woman receives a dose of Covaxin, during a vaccination drive at an under-construction flyover in New Delhi (Photo: Reuters)
Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting through video with districts having low Covid-19 vaccination coverage on Wednesday noon.
Ride-hailing firm Ola has reported its first operating profit of Rs 89.82 crore for 2020-21, even as its revenue declined 65 per cent to Rs 689.61 crore amid Covid-19 induced lockdowns.
Logistics firm Delhivery has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with India’s market regulator to raise up to Rs 7,400 crore, joining a string of startups that are listing this year.
The sale of stressed assets by lenders must be done at an earlier stage to allow for optimal recovery by asset reconstruction companies, a committee appointed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a report published on Tuesday.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More