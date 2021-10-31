Live news updates: G20 leaders start summit, climate deal on the balance
Virat Kohli stands up for Mohammed Shami against 'spineless trolls'; two soldiers die in explosion at Kashmir border.
Last Updated at October 31, 2021 06:27 IST
Scientist predict failure to take action on global warming may speed up occurences of heat waves, wildfires, and flooding. (File photo)
Live news updates: Leaders from Group of Twenty nations kicked off their two-day summit in Rome as negotiators race the clock to reach a climate deal that can be taken on to a crucial United Nations meeting. Officials have failed so far to agree on a draft statement they can put to the heads of state, with stark differences over timelines to reach specific climate goals and whether countries can wean themselves off coal entirely, Bloomberg reported.
India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday defended his teammate Mohammed Shami against "spineless trolls" on social media who had attacked the pacer’s religion after the team lost to Pakistan in a T20 World Cup game. "Attacking someone over their religion is the most, I would say, pathetic thing that a human being can do," said Kohli.
An Indian Army officer and a sepoy were killed in an unexplained explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri, a border district in Jammu and Kashmir. The number of army personnel killed in Rajouri and Poonch districts this month has now increased to 11.
