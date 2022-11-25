Latest LIVE: No one can stop us from rewriting history, says Amit Shah

JUST IN
New Delhi 

Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah

Home minister Amit Shah has said that no one can stop the rewriting of Indian history to free it from "distortions" as he urged academicians to research and write about 30 great Indian empires and 300 warriors who showed exemplary valour to fight for the motherland.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said that union home minister Amit Shah has given firm assurances of a CBI probe into the "firing by Assam police" along the states' border. However, mob anger over th ealleged shooting of tribal villagers from Meghalaya spilled over on to the streets of the picturesque hill resort of Shillong.

Seven people, including four police personnel, were injured in a fresh clash between angry protesters and police, PTI reports.

Three Indian Foreign Service officers have been appointed to different posts in the Prime Minister's Office. Deepak Mittal, a 1998-batch officer, has been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty in the PMO, while Vipin Kumar and Nidhi Tewari have been appointed as deputy secretary and under secretary, respectively, in the PMO, according to the personnel ministry.

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 09:09 IST

