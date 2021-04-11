Latest news Live updates: Tomar asks farmers to end protest as cases rise

- Covid: Maharashtra CM hints at lockdown; meeting with task force on Sunday
- Call off protests amid Covid surge, govt ready for talks: Tomar to farmers
- Kerala sees 6,194 Covid cases, toll crosses 4,700 with 17 more deaths
- India, China agree to maintain stability at LAC, avoid any new incidents
- Maharashtra: Streets, markets deserted during 1st weekend lockdown
- India has finalised air bubble pact with Sri Lanka: Aviation Ministry
- Nagpur hospital fire: Woman patient among 4 dead, 2 in critical state
- Disengagement: Border talks between Indian, Chinese Army lasted 13 hours
- Haryana: Farmers block KMP expressway in protest against farm laws
- Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged as OMC pause hike for 11th day
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar
The Pentagon defended its Navy asserting its navigational rights within India's exclusive economic zone without taking New Delhi's permission, calling the move "consistent with international law".
In an unusual move, the US Navy announced that on Wednesday it conducted a freedom of navigation operation in Indian waters without prior consent to challenge India's "excessive maritime claims", triggering a reaction from New Delhi, which on Friday said it has conveyed concerns to Washington through diplomatic channels.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also contested the US Navy's 7th Fleet statement of April 7 that the freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) by the guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones "upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses" of the sea recognised in international law by challenging India's "excessive maritime claims".
West Bengal elections: Questioning the central forces' version of firing on voters in self-defence in Cooch Behar that killed four people, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said her government will initiate a CID probe into the incident.
Four people were killed as central forces opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals, who attempted to snatch the rifles of the police.
Banerjee reiterated her demand for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the firing incident in Cooch Behar, and wondered whose "direct interference into the functioning of the Election Commission and central forces" led to the excesses.
Farmers protest: Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the farmers protesting at Delhi borders to call off their long-running agitation, saying the government is ready for a discussion whenever they come with a concrete proposal.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three new agri-marketing laws for nearly five months now, braving the raging pandemic. There has been no headway in the logjam over the issue since January 22, when the 11th and the last round of formal talks happened between the Central government and the protesting farmer unions.
