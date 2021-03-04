- LIVE: BJP's CEC to finalise first list of candidates for assembly polls
LIVE: BJP's CEC to finalise first list of candidates for assembly polls
Central election committee of the BJP will meet today to finalise its first list of candidates for five assembly polls. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Topics
Assembly elections | Today News | top news of the day
The Sarbananda Sonowal-led government in December last year brought the Assam Microfinance Institutions (Regulation of Money Lending) Bill, 2020, that sought to cap the limit of borrower indebtedness, besides other measures
The central election committee of the BJP will meet today to finalise its first list of candidates for five assembly polls, with top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expected to attend the meeting.
The party is likely to clear its candidates for the first phase of the polls, scheduled for March 27, in Assam and West Bengal.
The Supreme Court will today hear a batch of petitions on a plea by women officers in the Indian Army who had approached the Apex Court over non-implementation of its order to grant them a permanent commission.
The petitions demand direction that contempt proceedings be initiated against those who had allegedly failed in their duty to comply with the apex court's earlier judgement.
Retirement fund body EPFO is likely to announce the rate of interest on provident fund deposits for financial year 2020-21, on March 4, when its Central Board of Trustees will meet at Srinagar.
The budget session of Karnataka legislature beginning today is expected to be stormy with issues, including demands for better reservation by various communities and allegations of sexual harassment against a Minister who quit set to dominate the proceedings.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
