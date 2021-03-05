- India calls for probe into chemical weapons, cautions UNSC on WMDs
- Top headlines: Govt to privatise profit-making PSUs, Wipro to buy Capco
- Warning centre cancels Hawaii tsunami watch after huge Pacific quake
- Nineteen Myanmar cops seek shelter in India, more expected: Report
- Want our students to be 'job providers, not job seekers': Sisodia
- Odisha govt has data on number of people under OBC category: Pradhan
- Transformation of armed forces a prerequisite to stay relevant: Bipin Rawat
- I-T finds huge undisclosed income in raids on Bollywood's Taapsee, Kashyap
- Covid-19 prompts women to take ownership of money, invest more: Survey
- Delhi HC posts hearing on NAA to March 9, assigns matter to regular bench
LIVE: SC asks Centre to submit norms governing content on Netflix, Amazon
The Supreme Court bench on Thursday observed pornography shown on some web shows, movies on OTTs. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to submit before it the regulations on Over The Top (OTT) platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime while stressing that there should be some screening of shows and web series being telecast on such platforms.
The apex court will also hear today the petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking its direction to transfer the case from Chhattisgarh to another state, involving Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel, who is allegedly involved in a sex CD controversy.
The Bombay High Court had on February 12 extended journalist Arnab Goswami's interim protection against coercive action till March 5, i.e., today in thr TRP scam case. The court is likely to review its order today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award. He will also deliver the keynote address at the Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week (CERAWeek) 2021 at 7 pm via video conferencing.
Modi will also hold a virtual summit with his Sweden counterpart Stefan Lofven today to exchange views on regional and global issues and to discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries.
On thepolitical front, Congress will give a no-confidence motion to the Speaker against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) government in Haryana today, said former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda.
The Congress is going to bring no-confidence motion, Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee bill, many adjournments and calling attention motion against the government. We will seek answers on issues such as farmers' neglect, rising unemployment, changes in domicile regulations, rising crime, paper leaks, liquor and registry scams," he said.
Trinamool Congress is likely to release its full list of candidates for the coming assembly poll today and its election manifesto early next week.
Meanwhile, the 29th edition of the annual New Delhi World Book Fair, organized by the National Book Trust (NBT), India will be held virtually from March 6 to 12. The event will be inaugurated by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the Union Education Minister, at a virtual ceremony today.
