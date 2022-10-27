JUST IN

Two new Indian beaches from Lakshadweep receive 'Blue Flag' certification
'Lakshmi-Ganesh on rupee': Can Centre change the look of Indian banknotes?
Power of today's India turning out to be big hope for the world: PM Modi
Will promote political, security cooperation with India: Vietnam envoy
222 mn Indian children face double threat of disasters, poverty: Report
Delhi Traffic Police suggests avoiding Karni Shooting Range Road for 2 days
3 killed, 12 injured in chemical factory blast-cum-blaze at Maha's Palghar
Finance Minister says India's growth resilient despite exogenous threats
UK minister for Trade Policy Greg Hands calls India an economic superpower
Heat-related deaths up by 68% between 2000-04 and 2017-21: Lancet Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest LIVE: Congress president Kharge sets up 47-member steering committee

From national and international political developments to rising air pollution and farm fires, catch all the latest developments from across the globe here

Topics
Today News | mallikarjun kharge | Indian National Congress

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Mallikarjun Kharge
New Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge set up a 47-member Steering Committee, in place of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). The new steering committee includes senior Congress leasders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Britain's newly-appointed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that his government will have to take some "very difficult decisions" but assured the people that he would also act with compassion. 

Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Makhtal in Narayanpet district of Telangana today, after a 3-day break for Diwali and Mallikarjun Kharge's take over as the party president. 

Punjab witnessed 1,238 farm fire incidents today, highest number of crop residue burning cases so far this season, according to the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Today News

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 09:46 IST