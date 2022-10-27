Latest LIVE: Congress president Kharge sets up 47-member steering committee
New Delhi
Last Updated at October 27, 2022 09:46 IST
New Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge set up a 47-member Steering Committee, in place of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). The new steering committee includes senior Congress leasders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
Britain's newly-appointed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that his government will have to take some "very difficult decisions" but assured the people that he would also act with compassion.
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Makhtal in Narayanpet district of Telangana today, after a 3-day break for Diwali and Mallikarjun Kharge's take over as the party president.
Punjab witnessed 1,238 farm fire incidents today, highest number of crop residue burning cases so far this season, according to the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data.
