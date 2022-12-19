Latest news LIVE: Musk asks Twitter users to decide if he should step down

Elon Musk, under fire for recent policy changes at Inc, is asking users to vote on whether he should step down as head of the social media site. The billionaire owner of and Tesla CEO will abide by the results of the poll, he pledged in a tweet Sunday. Musk also said that going forward he will hold votes on major policy changes. Since his takeover of Twitter, Musk has weathered criticism for his sweeping changes at the social network — such as firing more than half its staff and bringing back previously barred accounts — as well as calls to refocus on Tesla, whose share price has been plummeting.

India’s economy appeared to slow rather than accelerate last month, as high-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg signaled worsening business and consumption activity. Although a dial measuring so-called animal spirits showed activity was steady for a fifth straight month in November, the needle was just one bad data point away from swinging to the left. Exports, a key growth lever in the past year, was among three of eight metrics that performed poorly. The rest were unchanged.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the Centre would come out with a proper policy or a new law on given the impact it has on society. During an interaction with reporters here, Vaishnaw, who holds the Railways, Communication and Information Technology portfolio, recalled that recently he had a meeting with the Information Technology Ministers of all the States, who were concerned over the effect of .