Latest news LIVE: India, UK look to fast-track free trade agreement talks

India and the United Kingdom (UK) have decided to iron out the differences while keeping both nations’ sensitivities in mind, and agreed to conclude the negotiations towards a (FTA) at the earliest. UK Secretary of State for International Trade Kemi Badenoch met her Indian counterpart, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on Tuesday as both nations started their sixth round of FTA negotiations in the capital after a hiatus of more than four months. In an interview, Badenoch said the two nations would like to conclude the negotiations as soon as possible, but it has to be a “right deal”.

The global commodity price and supply-chain shock due to the war in Europe, the macroeconomic outlook for 2023, and the financing of sustainable infrastructure were some of the main points discussed on Day 1 of the meeting of the Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) of the Group of Twenty (G20) in Bengaluru. This is the first meeting of the Finance Track of under India’s Presidentship and is expected to set the agenda for the meeting of the finance ministers and central bank governors, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru as well, in February.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA)said check-in counters left unmanned by airlines were leading to congestion at major airports in the country. “Airlines are therefore advised to deploy sufficient manpower at all check-in/baggage drop counters well in advance to ensure decongestion and smooth flow of passengers at airports,” the MoCA’s said in the letter. A surge in air travel – airports have seen over 400,000 domestic flyers a day for 10 consecutive days – has strained the infrastructure at the country’s busiest airports such as Delhi and Mumbai and forced the MoCA to order a reduction and shifting of peak-hour flights.