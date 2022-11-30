Latest LIVE: Kharge's 'Ravana' comment will dent Cong in Guj: Vijay Rupani

The has reacted strongly to chief Mallikarjun Kharge's remark against Prime Minister Modi, with former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani saying that the comment will make a dent in the party's result in the assembly polls. "PM Modi's comparison with is an insult to Gujaratis and they will not tolerate it. This remark will make a dent in the result and benefit in the upcoming polls," Rupani told ANI in an interview.

China is likely to have a stockpile of about 1,500 warheads by 2035, up from the current estimated number of 400, the Pentagon has said. In its annual report to the on China's ambitious military build-up, the Pentagon said that over the next decade, Beijing aims to modernise, diversify, and expand its nuclear forces.

India has emerged as a regional power and net security provider in the Indo-Pacific as its capacity to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to its citizens as well as regional partners has grown in recent years, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at the multi-agency Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise 'Samanvay 2022' in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.