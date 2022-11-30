JUST IN

Bihar to launch action plan for tackling rising air pollution; AQI over 400
US, allies announce plans for second democracy summit on March 29-30
Amid rising demand, Singapore sourcing nurses from abroad including India
West Bengal govt orders CID probe into DElEd question paper leak case
AIFF aiming for 500% growth of Indian football in quality and commerce
India extends 'unwavering' support to Palestinian people, says PM Modi
India's Maternal Mortality Ratio dips to 97 per lakh live births in 2018-20
India to showcase Nagaland's Hornbill Festival as it assumes G20 presidency
What is climate finance?
Twitter ends enforcement of Covid misinformation policy, raises concerns
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Latest LIVE: Kharge's 'Ravana' comment will dent Cong in Guj: Vijay Rupani

Latest news updates: Catch all the live updates from around the world here

Topics
Gujarat elections | Ravana | Congress

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Vijay Rupani, Gujarat CM,Gujarat CM Rupani, Gujarat chief minister, Rupani, Gujarat poll results, Gujarat election results, Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, RSS, Gujarat
Vijay Rupani
The BJP has reacted strongly to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's remark against Prime Minister Modi, with former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani saying that the comment will make a dent in the party's result in the assembly polls. "PM Modi's comparison with Ravana is an insult to Gujaratis and they will not tolerate it. This remark will make a dent in the Congress result and benefit BJP in the upcoming polls," Rupani told ANI in an interview. 


China is likely to have a stockpile of about 1,500 warheads by 2035, up from the current estimated number of 400, the Pentagon has said. In its annual report to the Congress on China's ambitious military build-up, the Pentagon said that over the next decade, Beijing aims to modernise, diversify, and expand its nuclear forces.


India has emerged as a regional power and net security provider in the Indo-Pacific as its capacity to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to its citizens as well as regional partners has grown in recent years, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at the multi-agency Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise 'Samanvay 2022' in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Gujarat elections

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 08:52 IST