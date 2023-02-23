Latest LIVE: NIA hits at Khalistan terror gangster network, six arrested

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house was adjourned for the fifth time after resuming on early Thursday morning, as and councillors continued to clash with each other amid heavy chaos and sloganeering. The house was adjourned for the fifth time since Wednesday. The house faced repeated disruptions amid the heavy sloganeering and chaos. As per the visuals, the situation became so chaotic that the Councillors started throwing ballot boxes in the well. Some could be seen pushing others while some exchanged blows.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house was adjourned for the fifth time after resuming on early Thursday morning, as and councillors continued to clash with each other amid heavy chaos and sloganeering. The house was adjourned for the fifth time since Wednesday. The house faced repeated disruptions amid the heavy sloganeering and chaos. As per the visuals, the situation became so chaotic that the Councillors started throwing ballot boxes in the well. Some could be seen pushing others while some exchanged blows.

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved guidelines for granting 'Right of Way' (RoW) to telecommunication infrastructure in the state to facilitate speedy rollout of . The highlights of the guidelines include single window clearance for RoW applications, integration of RoW applications with Central Gatishakti Sanchar Portal for purposes, provision for use of street infrastructure for deployment of small cells and overground cables, Tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said at the media briefing after the meeting.

Prime Minister will address 12 post-Budget webinars as part of efforts by the union ministries to build on the "Saptarishi" priorities outlined in the Union Budget presented in Parliament on February 1. The webinars will be focussed on synergizing efforts of various ministers and departments and all concerned stakeholders towards the preparation of action plans with quarterly targets so that the implementation is front-ended and smooth with the timely achievement of intended outcomes.

Rajya Sabha MP and (UBT) leader has sent a legal notice to leader Kirit Somaiya for alleged defamatory remarks made while Raut was in jail. Raut is an accused in a case pertaining to alleged financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of Patra Chawl tenement in suburban Goregaon. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in July last year for his alleged role in the case. He is currently out on bail.