Latest LIVE: NIA hits at Khalistan terror gangster network, six arrested

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Photo: ANI/Twitter
Photo: ANI/Twitter

Introduction

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house was adjourned for the fifth time after resuming on early Thursday morning, as AAP and BJP councillors continued to clash with each other amid heavy chaos and sloganeering. The MCD house was adjourned for the fifth time since Wednesday. The house faced repeated disruptions amid the heavy sloganeering and chaos. As per the visuals, the situation became so chaotic that the Councillors started throwing ballot boxes in the well. Some could be seen pushing others while some exchanged blows.
