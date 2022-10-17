JUST IN
TMS Ep282: Tata's aviation, Q&A with Ashima Goyal, SME IPOs, lock-in period
At least 4 cities of Odisha to get 5G services by March 2023: Vaishnaw
What does the merger of Vistara and Air India mean for Tata's aviation biz?
'Spiritual trail' part of ongoing 'Visit Patnitop' event series in J-K
Will bring big positive change: PM after Shah releases Hindi MBBS textbooks
Delhi reports 115 fresh Covid-19 cases; active tally stands at 478
Delhi becoming crime capital, need to maintain public order: Sisodia to LG
In a first, Home Minister Amit Shah releases MBBS textbooks in Hindi
Suspension of senior doctor by Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav evokes outcry
3 more students of Kota's coaching institute test positive for hepatitis
TMS Ep282: Tata's aviation, Q&A with Ashima Goyal, SME IPOs, lock-in period
Latest news LIVE updates: Cong set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years

From Congress presidential elections to coronavirus cases, catch all the latest developments from across the globe here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday attend an event to distribute Ayushman cards to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya YojanaMa Amrutam (PMJAY-MA) scheme in Gujarat, officials said. Modi will join the programme organised in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel via video conference and will also interact with three beneficiaries, an official release said on Sunday. The Ayushman PVC cards (made of polyvinyl chloride material which can be carried easily) are to be distributed to more than 5 million beneficiaries under the PMJAY-MA scheme in Gujarat, the release said.

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor will face-off in an electoral contest on Monday for the post of AICC chief, as the party gets set to have a non-Gandhi president in more than 24 years. Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot. Voting would take place at the AICC headquarters here and at over 65 polling booths across the country in an electoral contest which is taking place for the sixth time in the party's 137-year history.

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 09:04 IST

