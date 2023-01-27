LIVE: Nitish Kumar asks parliamentary board chairman Kushwaha to quit JD(U)

JUST IN

Nitish Kumar | Bihar | Russia Ukraine Conflict

BS Web Team  | Delhi 
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked his party colleague and parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha to quit the JD(U). Kushwaha retorted saying that he could not leave the party without his share in the "paternal property". This comes amid speculation about Kushwaha 'being in touch' with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The six-day mega event "Bharat Parv" was inaugurated today at Red Fort lawns by the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER GK Reddy.

At least 11 people have died in the Russian missile strike that hit Ukraine on Thursday, CNN reported citing the Ukrainian State Emergency Services. The strike also left 11 people injured. Most of the damage has been caused to the housing in the Kyiv region, the service's spokesperson Oleksandr Khorunzhyi said in a statement adding that around 100 rescuers are involved in the recovery process after the attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual NCC PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi on Saturday, at around 5 pm. This year, NCC is celebrating the 75th year of its inception. During the event, Prime Minister will release a special Day Cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of Rs 75/- denomination, commemorating 75 successful years of NCC.

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 08:45 IST