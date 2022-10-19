Latest LIVE: Congress to elect first non-Gandhi prez in 24 years today

The will get its first non-Gandhi president in 24 years on Wednesday after more than 9,500 votes cast to choose between senior leaders and are counted to cap the election contest, the sixth in its 137-year-old history. The counting of the votes cast on Monday will begin at 10 am on Wednesday at the headquarters here. All sealed ballot boxes from the 68 polling booths set up across the country have been brought here and kept in a "strong room" at the party office. While Kharge is considered the firm favourite with his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and a large number of senior leaders backing him, Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change.

Prime Minister on Wednesday will embark on a visit to Gujarat where he will inaugurate the DefExpo22 and also lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 15,670 crore. This will be his third visit to the state, which will go to the polls in December, in less than one month. He had visited the state between September 29-30, as well as from October 9-11. The DefExpo22 will take place at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar.