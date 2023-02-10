LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate three-day UP Global Investors Summit 2023 today

-
-
Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will throw open the three-day UP Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) 2023, here on Friday. He is also scheduled to address a select group of industry captains on the sidelines of the event. To prepare for the mega event, Lucknow has been given a facelift. The venue, ‘Vrindavan Yojana’ — spread over nearly 70 acres — will become the ground zero for showcasing ‘Brand UP’ to a galaxy of global and domestic industrialists, investors, and economic think-tanks. UP has so far received investment proposals worth Rs 27 trillion from more than 18,000 companies across different sectors, while the government has already signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with a large number of corporations.
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to constitute a committee monitored by a retired apex court judge to inquire and investigate into the Hindenburg Research report which has made a slew of allegations against the business conglomerate led by industrialist Gautam Adani. Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who has filed the petition, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a Bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy at Marol, Mumbai on Friday. Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is the principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra Community
First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:56 IST
