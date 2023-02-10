JUST IN
Punjab, Haryana HC accepts petition against parole of Dera chief Ram Rahim
Nagas should not think that women can't be in decision-making bodies: CM
PM to inaugurate Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy new campus in Mumbai
Mandatory RT-PCR test for six East Asian nations removed as Covid cases dip
Made no personal comment, Article 105 guarantees freedom of speech: Kharge
SC to decide if mere membership of banned group makes someone criminal
Karnataka HC dismisses petition against Isha Yoga Centre at Chikkaballapura
Budget Session: Centre returned 10 proposals, 6 mn cases pending and more
Crew shortage impacts operations of some Air India flights to US, Canada
Russia to display Sukhoi fifth-generation fighter at Aero India air show
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Punjab, Haryana HC accepts petition against parole of Dera chief Ram Rahim
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate three-day UP Global Investors Summit 2023 today

Live news updates: Indian marquee firms, which have committed to invest in UP as part of the GIS, include Reliance Industries, Tata Group, JK, etc

Topics
Narendra Modi | Gautam Adani | Hindenburg Report

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament
Compared with the Rs 4.68-trillion MoUs signed with over 1,000 companies during the UP Investorsâ€™ Summit in February 2018 five years back, the stateâ€™s kitty this time is five-fold and counting. (Photo: PTI)

Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will throw open the three-day UP Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) 2023, here on Friday. He is also scheduled to address a select group of industry captains on the sidelines of the event. To prepare for the mega event, Lucknow has been given a facelift. The venue, ‘Vrindavan Yojana’ — spread over nearly 70 acres — will become the ground zero for showcasing ‘Brand UP’ to a galaxy of global and domestic industrialists, investors, and economic think-tanks. UP has so far received investment proposals worth Rs 27 trillion from more than 18,000 companies across different sectors, while the government has already signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with a large number of corporations.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to constitute a committee monitored by a retired apex court judge to inquire and investigate into the Hindenburg Research report which has made a slew of allegations against the business conglomerate led by industrialist Gautam Adani. Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who has filed the petition, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a Bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy at Marol, Mumbai on Friday. Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is the principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra Community

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU