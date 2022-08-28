JUST IN

Ministry invites online applications for National Sports Awards till Sep 20
Students, activists protest Bilkis Bano convicts release at Jantar Mantar
2.2 mn Delhi transport applications processed since faceless service launch
Sonali Phogat was administered methamphetamine by accused: Goa Police
274 mn people will need humanitarian assistance, protection in 2022: PMNCH
Punjab CM Mann approves draft of EV policy, promises cash incentives
Looking forward to working closely with new CJI U U Lalit: Kiren Rijiju
Rajasthan okays formation of audit authority to assess performance of depts
Smriti Irani seeks people's support to help Amethi's malnourished children
Noida's Supertech twin towers all set to be demolished at 2.30 pm on Sunday
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest news LIVE: Noida's Supertech's twin towers to be demolished today

From the demolition of Supertech twin tower to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat, catch all the latest news updates here

Topics
Supertech | Mann Ki Baat | Jharkhand

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Supertech twin towers
Barricades used to block a road leading to Supertech twin towers ahead of their demolition with explosives in compliance with a Supreme Court order, in Noida (Photo: PTI)
The Supertech's twin towers will be demolished on Sunday as the nearly 100-metre-tall structures, borne out of corruption, will be razed to the ground in less than 15 seconds. The towers — both taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar — will be brought down by the waterfall implosion technique. The twin towers will be the tallest structures yet to be demolished in India, officials said. More than 3,700 kg explosives will be used to bring down the structures after an order by the Supreme Court found that their construction within the Emerald Court society premises was in violation of norms.

Amid the political turmoil in Jharkhand, the ruling coalition MLAs were on Saturday shifted to Latratu, 60 km from Ranchi. Earlier on Saturday, the JMM-led coalition held a meeting at the Chief Minister's house to decide their strategy and future course of action. This was the fourth meeting of the coalition in the past three days. The political crisis in the state started after the Election Commission disqualified the Assembly membership of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in connection with the office of profit case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 92nd edition of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat.' The programme will be broadcast live at 11 am on All India Radio, Doordarshan, AIR News website, and newsonair mobile app. 'Mann Ki Baat' can also be streamed on YouTube channels of AIR News, DD News, PMO, and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. In his last 'Mann ki Baat' programme on July 31, PM Modi paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation and pushed the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of the 76th Independence Day.


CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Supertech

First Published: Sun, August 28 2022. 06:44 IST