Latest LIVE: Musk lays off 4,400 Twitter contractual workers, says report

After firing about 50 per cent of workforce, or about 3,800 employees, has reportedly laid off at least 4,400 contractual workers at the company.

According to reports from Platformer and Axios, the micro-blogging platform is now laying off employees those are on contract.

"Contractors aren't being notified at all, they're just losing access to Slack and email. Managers figured it out when their workers just disappeared from the system," tweeted Platformer's Casey Newton.

"They heard nothing from their leaders," he posted.



PM Modi to embark for Bali today for slated for Nov 15,16

Prime Minister is set to leave for Bali on Monday to attend the in Indonesia, which will host leaders of 20 countries -- representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, and about two-thirds of the world's population -- for talks on key issues of global concern under the Summit theme of "Recover Together, Recover Stronger".

The Prime Minister will hold bilateral interactions with world leaders at the in Indonesia and brief them on India's evolving G20 priorities. This G20 Summit is particularly special because will hold the presidency of the G20 Summit from 1st December 2022 for a one-year period, and the presidency handover will take place during the Summit in Bali.

"India's G20 presidency is coming at a time of crisis and chaos in the world. The world is going through the after-effects of a disruptive once-in-a-century pandemic, conflicts and a lot of economic uncertainty. The symbol of the lotus in the G20 logo is a representation of hope in these times," PM Modi said at the launch of India's G20 logo last week.



COP27: thwarts attempt to club it with historical polluters

Supported by other developing countries, blocked an attempt by rich nations to focus on all top 20 emitters of carbon dioxide during discussions on the 'Mitigation Work Programme' at the ongoing in Egypt, sources said on Monday.

During the first week of the climate talks, developed countries desired that all top 20 emitters, including India and China, discuss intense emission cuts and not just the rich nations which are historically responsible for climate change, they said.

There are developing countries in the top 20 emitters, including India, that are not responsible for warming that has already occurred.