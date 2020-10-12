LIVE update: India, China to engage in dialogue today to resolve border row

India will press for early and complete disengagement of troops by China from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh at the seventh round of high-level military talks between the two countries to be held today, news agency PTI reported.

As the GST compensation cess issue still remains unresolved with around 10 Opposition-ruled states and Union Territories not agreeing with the Centre's borrowing proposals, the GST Council, consisting of all state Finance Ministers and headed by the Union Finance Minister, will meet today to discuss and try to reach a consensus on the matter.

The Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said it would hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Monday to support farmers who are opposing the new farm laws.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) President Nitish Kumar will hit the campaign trail from Monday, when he will address people of several Assembly segments, spread across half a dozen districts that go to the polls in the first phase of elections, according to Sanjay Kumar Jha, a key aide of the chief minister.

Amid tight security, the family of a 19-year-old woman, who died after the alleged assault and gang-rape last month will be taken to Lucknow today so that they can appear before the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court, which has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident.

The Peace and Harmony Committee of the Delhi Assembly will resume its hearing of witnesses on complaints against social media giant Facebook today.

