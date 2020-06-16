- Covid-19: Mumbai Airport to handle 100 departure, arrivals from Tuesday
- Pak detains 2 high commission officials, releases after India's warning
- Myntra eyes 3 mn shoppers during sale; expects tier-II, III mkts to tend
- Recent farm sector ordinances might 'exploit' farmers: Punjab seeks review
- "Onus of creating conducive atmosphere for talks lies with Nepal PM Oli"
- Rahul Gandhi slams govt as fuel prices rise for 9th straight day
- Govt got over 100,000 Covid-19 grievances; feedback call centres launched
- Punjab seeks over Rs 80,000 cr Covid-19 aid from govt to secure livelihoods
- Generated Rs 360 cr revenue from Shramik trains; avg fare Rs 600: Railways
- Delhi govt reversed several Covid-19 decisions after facing flak from docs
Latest News Live updates: PM Modi to speak to CMs today and tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a fresh round of consultations with chief ministers to discuss ways for checking the spread of the coronavirus
Even as coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly in the country, especially in Delhi and Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a fresh round of consultations with chief ministers on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss ways for checking the spread of the virus.
Hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, Tata Motors-controlled Jaguary Land Rover is planning to cut at least 1,000 jobs. And, the 93rd Oscar Awards 2021 have been delayed.
Stay tuned with Business Standard for the latest news as it happens.
