Latest News Live updates: PM Modi to speak to CMs today and tomorrow

PM Modi to speak to CMs today and tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a fresh round of consultations with chief ministers to discuss ways for checking the spread of the coronavirus

top news of the day | Coronavirus | Lockdown

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Modi
FILE Photo. PM Modi during his interaction with state CMs. (Source: CMO Maharashtra)
Even as coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly in the country, especially in Delhi and Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a fresh round of consultations with chief ministers on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss ways for checking the spread of the virus.

Hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, Tata Motors-controlled Jaguary Land Rover is planning to cut at least 1,000 jobs. And, the 93rd Oscar Awards 2021 have been delayed.

