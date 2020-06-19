Latest News Live updates: Modi calls all-party meet over India-China clash

More than 15 political parties have been invited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's all-party meet to be held today (Friday). The meeting will dwell on Indo-China border tensions, which are reported to have escalated since the violent clashes at Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday that claimed the lives of 20 Indian Army personnel.

Indian and Chinese military talks at Galwan valley over clashes along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh region ended on a positive note on Thursday. But nothing seems to have moved on the ground. The talks between the two countries' militaries will continue today.





Meanwhile, election for 19 Rajya Sabha seats are to be held in eight states today. Of the 19 seats, polling for four each is to take place in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two in Jharkhand, and one each in Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya.