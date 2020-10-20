LIVE: Railways to run 392 special trains from today; fares 10-30% higher

-
The Railways will operate 392 festival special trains between today and November 30 in view of the upcoming festive season. The fares of these trains will be similar to those applicable for special trains, which means 'special charges' will be levied making the tickets costlier by 10-30 per cent as compared to the fares of mail/express trains, depending on the class of travel.
On the science front, after almost two years circling an ancient asteroid hundreds of millions of miles away, a NASA spacecraft this week will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface and snatch a handful of rubble. The drama unfolds today as the US takes its first crack at collecting asteroid samples for return to Earth, a feat accomplished so far only by Japan.
On the market front, Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB), a subsidiary of Chennai-based Equitas Holdings, has fixed the price band for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 32-33 per share. The IPO will open for subscription today and close on October 22.
In another news, Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda will address four public rallies in poll-bound Bihar today and tomorrow and also speak at a meeting of leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance during a two-day visit to the state.
