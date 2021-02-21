LIVE: 10th round of India, China talks lasted for 16 hours, says report

Latest LIVE updates: Prime Minister will address a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s office-bearers on Sunday. The meeting will be chaired by party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda. PM Modi will inaugurate the meeting and address it. Apart from the office bearers, state in-charge and co-in-charge and state chiefs will participate in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister and senior leader will address the party's yuva morcha convention in Tamil Nadu today.

In another news, voting in the in six major cities of Gujarat will be held between 7 am and 5 pm today amid tight security and adherence to Covid-19 norms. Votes will be cast for a total of 575 seats with each ward having four corporators, and 2,276 candidates, comprising 577 from the BJP, 566 from the Congress, 470 from AAP, 91 from NCP, 353 from other parties and 228 Independents, are in the fray.

Later in the day, Delhi Chief Minister will host protesting farmer leaders at a lunch at the Vidhan Sabha in Delhi, where he will discuss with them the three contentious Central agricultural laws and other related issues.