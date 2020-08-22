JUST IN
Latest news LIVE updates: BJP's two-day meet on Bihar elections from today

BJP leaders will take part in a two-day virtual meeting starting today to draw strategy for the upcoming Bihar elections. Stay tuned for LIVE updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda addressing a rally in New Delhi. Photo: ANI
BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda. Photo: ANI
BJP President J P Nadda and a host of senior party leaders will take part in a two-day virtual meeting starting Saturday to draw strategy for Bihar Assembly polls due in October-November. In addition to Nadda, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, general secretary Bhupender Yadav, former Maharashtra chief minister and the party's Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, will participate in the state executive committee meeting.

The Calcutta High Court Legal Services Committee is making arrangements to organise the first online Lok Adalat in West Bengal today to hear cases pertaining to motor accident claims, besides pension and gratuity appeals.

On the business new front, the board of Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) is meeting today and is likely to consider the proposal to merge other listed group entities, such as Future Lifestyle, Future Retail, and Future Supply Chain Solutions, with itself.

