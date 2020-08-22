- UP: Illegally printed NCERT books worth Rs 35 crores seized in Meerut
- MP: 10 cows dead at shelter in Dewas, action to be taken against guilty
- China must restore status quo in eastern Ladakh to resolve standoff: Report
- Paswan flags labelling, packaging norms violation by pharma company
- Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt on state of economy, unemployment
- Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar appointed Election Commissioner
- 20 workers fall ill after ammonia gas leak at Andhra Pradesh plant
- Conduct NEET, JEE exams after Diwali: Subramanian Swamy requests Modi
- Amid hate speech row, Facebook India says it has no 'political affiliation'
- Road made from plastic waste will come up soon in UP's Noida: Officials
Latest news LIVE updates: BJP's two-day meet on Bihar elections from today
BJP leaders will take part in a two-day virtual meeting starting today to draw strategy for the upcoming Bihar elections. Stay tuned for LIVE updates
BJP President J P Nadda and a host of senior party leaders will take part in a two-day virtual meeting starting Saturday to draw strategy for Bihar Assembly polls due in October-November. In addition to Nadda, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, general secretary Bhupender Yadav, former Maharashtra chief minister and the party's Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, will participate in the state executive committee meeting.
The Calcutta High Court Legal Services Committee is making arrangements to organise the first online Lok Adalat in West Bengal today to hear cases pertaining to motor accident claims, besides pension and gratuity appeals.
On the business new front, the board of Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) is meeting today and is likely to consider the proposal to merge other listed group entities, such as Future Lifestyle, Future Retail, and Future Supply Chain Solutions, with itself.
