Jammu and Kashmir DDC election results 2020 LIVE: Counting underway

Jammu and Kashmir local election result: The fate of nearly 2,200 candidates for the 280 DDC seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be decided today. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Jammu and Kashmir local election result: The fate of nearly 2,200 candidates to be decided today. Photo: Shutterstock
Jammu and Kashmir local election result: The fate of nearly 2,200 candidates for the 280 District Development Council (DDC) seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be decided today, as counting of votes will begin for the eight-phase polls held for the first time in the union territory.
The polling was held over eight phases beginning November 28 and ending on December 19 as 51.42 per cent of the 5.7 million eligible voters exercised their franchise in the elections, which were largely peaceful.
Seven Kashmir-centric mainstream political parties, including the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, contested the polls in an alliance under the banner of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) formed for the restoration of Article 370.
The Congress was initially a part of the PAGD but distanced itself from the alliance as the BJP targeted the opposition party for being in league with the 'Gupkar Gang'.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) today via video conferencing.
He will also deliver the inaugural address at the India International Science Festival (IISF) later in the day.
The 51st director general-level border coordination conference between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be held in Guwahati from today to 26.
A total of 3,019 panchayats in 117 taluks across Karnataka will go for polling in the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections today, poll officials said. A total of 117,000 candidates are in the fray for 43,238 seats.
The schedule of Central Board of Secondary Education exams for Classes 10 and 12 proposed to be held next year through the paper-pen mode is likely to be announced today.
