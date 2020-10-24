- Latest news LIVE updates: DU 3rd cut-off list likely to be announced today
- India's data protection law can propel digital economy, says Facebook
- PM Modi to interact with CEOs of leading global oil, gas firms on Monday
- Quad coalition is in keeping with changing times, says Jaishankar
- J&K's grievance system integrated with Centre's portal: Jitendra Singh
- Rajput death case: Media has become "highly polarised", says Bombay HC
- Revenue dept official held for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe in Jaipur
- Intensify action against pollution-causing activities: Delhi LG to agencies
- Noida: Polluters slapped over Rs 30.94 lakh in penalties in a week
- Parliament panel quizzes Facebook on its India revenue, profit, tax payouts
Latest news LIVE updates: DU 3rd cut-off list likely to be announced today
More than 82 per cent seats in Delhi University have been filled after conclusion of admissions under the second cut off list. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Delhi University
The Centre's top group of ministers looking into Air India divestment is slated to meet today with the agenda ranging from extending the process to allowing greater debt re-structuring.
Prime Minister Narenda Modi will inaugurate three key projects in Gujarat on Saturday via video conference. He will launch the 'Kisan Suryodaya Yojana' for the state's farmers, the Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and a mobile application for tele-cardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. He will also inaugurate a ropeway at Girnar on the occasion.
More than 82 per cent seats in Delhi University have been filled after conclusion of admissions under the second cut off list. The university is expected to announce third cut off list today.
Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd will meet today to consider and approve the first interim dividend for the current financial year.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the Seelampur-Shastri Park flyover today, it will be open for the public soon.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
