Latest news live updates: SC order on UGC, final year exams likely today

The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on the petitions filed against UGC Exam guidelines 2020 today. Stay tuned news LIVE updates
As thousands of students wait for the Supreme Court's final verdict on UGC Exam guidelines 2020, the apex court is likely to pronounce its verdict on the petitions filed against University Grants Commission guidelines (UGC Exam guidelines 2020) today. On July 6, the UGC had issued a set of revised guidelines in which it was mandatory to conduct undergraduate and postgraduate final year examinations of all colleges/universities by the end of September.
Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will hold a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states and their counterparts of West Bengal, Maharashtra and Jharkhand today on the issues related to GST dues of states and JEE) (Main) and NEET (UG) exams.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
