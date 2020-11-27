Latest news LIVE updates: Lakshmi Vilas Bank to merge with DBS India today

Delhi Metro services from neighbouring cities to the capital would remain suspended today in view of the ''Delhi chalo'' protest march by farmers against the Centre's new farm laws, officials said.

The Statistical Office will release the official estimate of India’s Q2 GDP numbers today. Forecasts for the much-awaited figure range from Bank of America projection of a 7.8 per cent contraction, to the Council of Applied Economic Research’s (NCAER’s) estimate of a 12.7 per cent decline, with the mean being a 10.3 per cent fall in real GDP.

The amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with DBS Bank India (DBIL) will come into force today. All the branches of LVB will function as branches of DBIL. And LVB customers, including depositors, will be able to operate as DBIL customers from now onwards. The moratorium on LVB will also be lifted today.

National Security Advisor will arrive in Sri Lanka for a trilateral maritime dialogue among India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives beginning today.

The Congress working committee (CWC) is scheduled to meet today via video conferencing to pay tribute to departed party leaders Ahmed Patel and Tarun Gogoi.

The Jharkhand High Court will today hear Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's bail plea in a fodder scam case related to the Dumka treasury.

