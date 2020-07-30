- Top headlines: Google Tax stumps foreign firms, Unlock 3 ends night curfew
- Rafales are here: PM Narendra Modi says no virtue like protecting country
- Education policy 2020: Foreign colleges can now set up campuses in India
- Chidambaram 'happy' after J&K admin says Saifuddin Soz is a free man
- India asks Nepal to stop 'illegal' movement of its citizens in Kalapani
- Independent Adjudicator reduces Umar Akmal's ban to 18 months
- Ram temple: VHP collects soil from Gorakhnath for groundbreaking ceremony
- 44 officers designated for seizing funds, assets for supporting terror
- All private educational institutions covered under ESI Act: Madras HC
- NEP paves way for top-200 global varsities to set up operations in India
Latest news LIVE: PM to meet chiefs of financial sector regulators today
PM Modi will today meet the chiefs of all financial sector regulators including RBI, Sebi, PFRDA and Irdai. The meeting comes a day after he met bankers. Stay tuned for latest news live updates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: ANI
Latest news today live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today meet the chiefs of all financial sector regulators, including Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minster Piyush Goyal and Roads and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will also be part of the meeting, scheduled to be held through video conferencing.
Amid a political crisis in Rajasthan and border stand-off with China, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the party's Rajya Sabha members at 10.30 am today.
