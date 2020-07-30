Latest news LIVE: PM to meet chiefs of financial sector regulators today

JUST IN
PM Modi will today meet the chiefs of all financial sector regulators including RBI, Sebi, PFRDA and Irdai. The meeting comes a day after he met bankers. Stay tuned for latest news live updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses on the occasion of Asadha Poornima via virtual event organized by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: ANI
Latest news today live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today meet the chiefs of all financial sector regulators, including Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minster Piyush Goyal and Roads and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will also be part of the meeting, scheduled to be held through video conferencing.

Amid a political crisis in Rajasthan and border stand-off with China, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the party's Rajya Sabha members at 10.30 am today.

