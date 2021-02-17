Latest news LIVE: AP Gram Panchayat polls; Rahul to visit Pondy & more

Latest live news updates: The third phase of elections are all set to be held today in In Machilipatnam city of Krishna district, elections will be held in the villages in 12 mandals. AP elections will be held for 220 panchayats in Machilipatnam division in Krishna district. Polling will be held from 6.30 AM to 3.30 PM followed by counting.

The elections are being held in four phases across the state.

The final phase of the elections will be held on February 21. Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are the two main parties among others contesting this election.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister will address the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) today via video-conferencing at 12:30 pm. It is the flagship event of the Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM).

He will also inaugurate key projects of the oil and gas sector in Tamil Nadu today via video conferencing.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit poll-bound Union Territory of Puducherry today and address a public meeting.

In other news, envoys from Europe and Africa will visit Jammu and Kashmir today to assess the development work and the security situation in the union territory, especially after the completion of the District Development Council elections.

In the legal front, Delhi Court is likely to pronounce today its verdict in M J Akbar's criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.