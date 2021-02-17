Kings XI Punjab renamed as Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2021 auction

was on Wednesday renamed as Punjab Kings ahead of the 2021 on Thursday in Chennai.

The news agency PTI had reported of the name change on February 15. A new logo was also unveiled on Wednesday.



Check IPL mini auction 2021 time and live streaming details here

Speaking about the new brand identity, team CEO Satish Menon said: "Punjab Kings is a more evolved brand name, and we understand it was a right time for us to move focus on the core brand itself."



"The change in brand identity is not about changing our brand ethos but celebrating our one-ness as we stand in unit like a family. The new logo honors the liveliness and vibrancy of the brand and provides modern elements, while we stand out from rest of the teams."



Check full list of players to go under hammer in auction on Feb 18 here



The franchise, jointly owned by Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta and Karan Paul, is yet to win an IPL title since the event's inaugural edition in 2008.

In the tournament's 13-year history, Kings were runners-up once (2014) and achieved a third-place finish on another occasion (2008). They finished sixth in the 2020 edition, held in the UAE.



Check available purse of all the IPL teams and team strength here

The next IPL is set to start in the second week of April.