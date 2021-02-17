Kings XI Punjab renamed as Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2021 auction

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 players auction likely to held on February 18: BCCI official
KXIP opt for name change, to be called Punjab Kings from upcoming IPL
IPL 2021 mini auction: Available purse, remaining player slots of all teams
IPL 2021 auction: RCB, CSK could bid for Maxwell; all eyes on Moeen, Malan
Date to Venue: All you need to know about IPL players' auction 2021
-
Kings XI Punjab was on Wednesday renamed as Punjab Kings ahead of the 2021 IPL auction on Thursday in Chennai.
The news agency PTI had reported of the name change on February 15. A new logo was also unveiled on Wednesday.
Check IPL mini auction 2021 time and live streaming details here
Speaking about the new brand identity, team CEO Satish Menon said: "Punjab Kings is a more evolved brand name, and we understand it was a right time for us to move focus on the core brand itself."
"The change in brand identity is not about changing our brand ethos but celebrating our one-ness as we stand in unit like a family. The new logo honors the liveliness and vibrancy of the brand and provides modern elements, while we stand out from rest of the teams."
Check full list of players to go under hammer in IPL 2021 auction on Feb 18 here
The franchise, jointly owned by Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta and Karan Paul, is yet to win an IPL title since the event's inaugural edition in 2008.
In the tournament's 13-year history, Kings were runners-up once (2014) and achieved a third-place finish on another occasion (2008). They finished sixth in the 2020 edition, held in the UAE.
Check available purse of all the IPL teams and team strength here
The next IPL is set to start in the second week of April.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor