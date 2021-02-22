- Petrol price unchanged at Rs 90.58 in New Delhi, diesel at Rs 80.97
- Train service between Kashmir Valley and Jammu to resume after 11 months
- Top headlines: RBI buys bonds, Tatas outdo Sensex under Chandrasekaran
- At least 6 killed as Mexican Air Force plane crashes in eastern region
- Gherao Delhi cops if they come to arrest you: BKU leader Rajewal to farmers
- Will soon visit Gujarat to mobilise support for farmers' protest: Tikait
- All leased, hired cars of Delhi govt officials will be EVs in 6 mos: Gahlot
- Extortion to cover up economic mismanagement: Sonia to PM on fuel hike
- Can't intimidate with jail, says Mamata after CBI notice to nephew's wife
- Yogi Adityanath slams UDF, LDF for not enacting laws to check 'love jihad'
Latest news LIVE: Puducherry floor test today; PM Modi in Bengal, Assam
Congress-led government in Puducherry will undergo a floor test to prove its majority in the assembly. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
The Congress-led government in Puducherry will undergo a floor test ordered by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to prove its majority in the assembly today, two days after Congress’ K Lakshminarayanan and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislator Venkatesan announced their resignations. Chief minister V Narayanasamy-led government now has 12 MLAs and the opposition’s strength stood at 14 in the 33-member House.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam and West Bengal today to dedicate to the nation and lay foundation stones of several projects.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reached Calicut International Airport to attend a Padayatra in poll-bound Kerala.
