Latest news LIVE: Puducherry floor test today; PM Modi in Bengal, Assam

Congress-led government in Puducherry will undergo a floor test to prove its majority in the assembly. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

Puducherry Assembly | West Bengal Assembly polls | Assam assembly polls

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

V Narayanasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister
The Congress-led government in Puducherry will undergo a floor test ordered by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to prove its majority in the assembly today, two days after Congress’ K Lakshminarayanan and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislator Venkatesan announced their resignations. Chief minister V Narayanasamy-led government now has 12 MLAs and the opposition’s strength stood at 14 in the 33-member House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam and West Bengal today to dedicate to the nation and lay foundation stones of several projects.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reached Calicut International Airport to attend a Padayatra in poll-bound Kerala.

