JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Covid-19: Serological survey to begin in Delhi on Saturday
Business Standard

Lav Agarwal's Central team arrives Gujarat to review Covid-19 situation

A Central health team led by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, visited Ghatlodia area in Ahmedabad to review the coronavirus status in Gujarat

Topics
Gujarat | Health Ministry | Coronavirus

ANI  |  General News 

Lav Agarwal
Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry | Photo: @ANI

A Central health team led by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Friday,visited Ghatlodia area in Ahmedabad to review the COVID-19 status in Gujarat.

During his visit, Agarwal will speak to people at Dhanvantri Rath, the specialised COVID-19 vans in the state.

The Central health team will be visiting Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Telangana from June 26 to June 29.

The Union Health Ministry had informed that the team will interact with the state officials and coordinate with them to strengthen ongoing efforts for management of COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,47,741 coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 29,520 in Gujarat and 11,364 in Telangana.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 12:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU