Adityanath tells officials to be vigilant in view of upcoming festivals

Chief Minister on Wednesday directed officials to be vigilant in view of the Kanwar Yatra and festivals like Bakrid and Raksha Bandhan.

Reviewing the law and order situation on Wednesday, Adityanath asked officials to maintain zero tolerance towards mischievous statements and deal strictly with elements trying to spoil the state's atmosphere.

Stressing that the spot for sacrifice for Bakrid should be identified in advance, the CM said there should be no sacrifice at disputed places.

According to an official statement, he was apprised of the preparations, action plans and arrangements in view of upcoming festivals.

On Bakrid , there should be an action plan for systematic disposal of waste after sacrifice, he said.

Directing that those issuing mischievous statements should be dealt with strictly, the CM said stern measures should be taken against those trying to spoil the state's atmosphere.

On Kanwar Yatra, he said devotees should not be harassed. It should be ensured that the sound of music is as per the prescribed standards and only religious songs and hymns are played.

There should be no display of weapons in religious processions and there should not be any incident which hurts the sentiments of people of other religions, he said.

He said the meat should not been sold in the open anywhere on the Kanwar Yatra route. The heat is strong so arrangements for drinking water should also be made on the way and health posts be set up at various places on the Kanwar Yatra route, he said.

