Over 107.7 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses available with States, UTs: Centre

Over 10.77 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

More than 193.53 crore (1,93,53,58,865) doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

Over 10.77 crore (10,77,58,570) balance and unutilized COVID doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Central government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Meanwhile, India logged 18,930 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, an increase of 2,771 infections than yesterday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)