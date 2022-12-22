JUST IN
5 Ellora caves to be illuminated with LED lights ahead of G20-related event
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urges MPs to wear masks, follow Covid norms
Aaftab Poonawala withdraws bail plea applied 'erroneously' at Delhi court
Unnao rape case: Delhi HC seeks CBI stand on Kuldeep Sengar's plea
Tihar Prisons DG Sandeep Goel suspended after conman Sukesh's allegations
IndiGo passenger has heated argument with crew member, DGCA launches probe
Delhi HC dismisses plea against Sikhs carrying 'kirpans' on flights
Soon, no need to take out electronics from baggage for scanning at airport
Centre to move 3 Bills in RS to modify ST list in TN, Himachal, Karnataka
CM Yogi meets entrepreneurs to discuss investment possibilities in UP
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Yoga, Zumba, mental wellness in focus as student suicides shake Kota
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Leakage in diesel pipeline of BPCL in Thane, area cordoned off for repair

Diesel leaked from a pipeline of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in Maharashtra's Thane district morning following which the area was cordoned off for the repair work

Topics
BPCL | Thane

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Diesel leaked from a pipeline of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday morning following which the area was cordoned off for the repair work, a civic official said.

The leakage in the 18 inches high pressure diesel pipeline started at 5.21 am near a gas godown at Shil in Thane and the fuel spilled in the area, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

After the incident, Turbhe police from Navi Mumbai, local firemen and a BPCL team rushed to the spot and started the work to plug the leakage, the official said.

Police cordoned off the area, he said.

The diesel pipeline was shut between Mumbai and Manmad for the repair work, he said.

It is a 252 km-long pipeline.

The company could not be immediately contacted for a response.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BPCL

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 13:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU