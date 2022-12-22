Leakage in diesel pipeline of BPCL in Thane, area cordoned off for repair

-
-
Diesel leaked from a pipeline of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday morning following which the area was cordoned off for the repair work, a civic official said.
The leakage in the 18 inches high pressure diesel pipeline started at 5.21 am near a gas godown at Shil in Thane and the fuel spilled in the area, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said.
After the incident, Turbhe police from Navi Mumbai, local firemen and a BPCL team rushed to the spot and started the work to plug the leakage, the official said.
Police cordoned off the area, he said.
The diesel pipeline was shut between Mumbai and Manmad for the repair work, he said.
It is a 252 km-long pipeline.
The company could not be immediately contacted for a response.
First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 13:45 IST
