CM Yogi meets entrepreneurs to discuss investment possibilities in UP
Business Standard

Centre to move 3 Bills in RS to modify ST list in TN, Himachal, Karnataka

The Central government is set to move three bills in the Rajya Sabha later on Thursday to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the states of Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka

central government | Rajya Sabha | Tamil Nadu

ANI  Politics 

Govt to seek action against Oppn members over 'misbehaviour' in RS: Report
The Central government is set to move three bills in the Rajya Sabha later on Thursday to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the states of Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

Tribal Minister Arjun Munda is scheduled to move these three bills this afternoon. All these bills were recently passed by the Lok Sabha.

The Minister will move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 which seeks amendment to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to Tamil Nadu.

The bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 15, includes Narikoravan and Kurivikkaran communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu.

Munda will also move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 which seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to provide for inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the Himachal Pradesh. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 15.

The Order lists the tribal communities deemed to be Scheduled Tribes in states and union territories.

The Bill includes the Hattee community of Trans Giri area of the Sirmour district in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Himachal Pradesh.

The Minister will also move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Upper House to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to Karnataka.

The Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 19 (Monday), seeks inclusion of the Betta Kuruba community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the state of Karnataka.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 12:04 IST

