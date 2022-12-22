JUST IN
Top Headlines: Reliance to acquire METRO AG's India biz, Covid-19 alert
Ensure genome sequencing, boost scrutiny as Covid surges: Centre to states
Odisha govt issues Covid advisory after new Omicron BF.7 strain detected
Russian military announces plan to expand to 1.5 mn, create new units
Mamata asks health officials to form panel, keep tab on Covid situation
'PM to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Hubballi-Dharwad on Jan 12'
Centre is committed to empowering tribal communities: Dharmendra Pradhan
Allahabad HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP's Chinmayanand in rape case
Maharashtra's Oppn leaders have lost mental balance: Karnataka CM Bommai
Congress moves no-trust motion in MP Assembly; debate to continue today
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Top Headlines: Reliance to acquire METRO AG's India biz, Covid-19 alert
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rahul-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Nuh on 2nd day of Haryana leg

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Malab village in this district on the second day of its Haryana leg with senior leaders from the state joining the former party chief

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Congress | Haryana

Press Trust of India  |  Nuh (Haryana) 

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Malab village in this district on the second day of its Haryana leg on Thursday with senior leaders from the state joining the former party chief in the march, braving the morning chill.

The Yatra entered Haryana on Wednesday from Rajasthan.

Gandhi was joined by senior leaders including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kumari Selja, Karan Singh Dalal and others.

Clad in a T-shirt and a pair of trousers, Gandhi was also joined by several others Congress leaders from Nuh district.

Many common people also turned up to be part of the Yatra.

During the day on Thursday, the yatra will pass through Ghasera village in Nuh before taking an evening break at Ambedkar Chowk, Sohna, in Gurugram district and night halt at Lakhwas Sohna near Ballabhgarh Mor.

After the Yatra entered Haryana from Rajasthan on Wednesday, Gandhi had targeted the BJP, suggesting that while his party gave voice to farmers and labourers another ideology benefited only a select few.

Gandhi had also slammed the ruling party over inflation and unemployment.

The Kanyakumari to Kashmir Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, which started on September 7, has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The first phase of the Yatra in Haryana will conclude on December 23.

In the second phase, the yatra will re-enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh at Sanoli Khurd in Panipat district on January 6.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 09:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU