Left protests in Kolkata over dubious Covid-19 vaccination camps

Activists of several Left-backed organisations staged a protest outside Swastha Bhavan in Salt Lake on Moday, alleging links between Trinamool Congress leaders and fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb who organised dubious COVID vaccination camps in Kolkata.
Members of the CPI(M)-backed DYFI and other youth organisations demanded that the police expedited its probe in the case.
The protesters raised slogans against the Mamata Banerjee government outside the Health Department headquarters in Sector 5 before being bundled into police vehicles.
A scuffle also broke out between the police and the protesters as the main entrance was barricaded, officials said.
The protesters were taken into preventive custody, they said.
A group of Left activists also demonstrated near the Kolkata Municipal Corporation headquarters in the central part of the city over the issue.
The protestors tried to block a road, alleging nexus among Deb, officials of the civic body and KMC ward coordinators of TMC. The police swiftly removed them.
Deb was arrested a few days back for masquerading as the joint commissioner of the KMC and operating dubious immunisation camps.
