Let's not equate Hindi with nationalism: S M Krishna on Kanimozhi episode

"Not knowing Hindi will not



make you less Indian", veteran politician and former External Affairs Minister, said as he expressed dismay over what DMK MP Kanimozhi faced at the Chennai airport.

Hindi is another Indian language and nothing more, the BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister said on Tuesday.

"Let's not equate Hindi with nationalism", added the former Maharashtra Governor.

Kanimozhi had said she was asked whether or not she was an Indian after she told a CISF official at the airport to speak in Tamil or English as she did not understand Hindi.

Krishna said he was dismayed at the way Kanimozhi was treated at the airport.

