Top headlines: Russia registers Covid vaccine, Pranab Mukherjee critical

Russia registers first Covid-19 vaccine, Putin's daughter administered dose

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a developed in the country has been registered for use and one of his daughters has already been inoculated.

Speaking at a government meeting on Tuesday, Putin said that the vaccine has proven efficient during tests, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. He also emphasised that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain critical and is on ventilator support, the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital said on Tuesday, a day after he underwent a brain surgery. The 84-year-old was admitted to the military hospital around noon on Monday, and had also tested positive for Covid-19 prior to the surgery. Read more

After a subdued performance since the last two years, mid-and-small caps seem to be getting their mojo back with both these indices outperforming their large-cap peer. From their March 2020 low, the S&P BSE Mid-cap and S&P BSE Small-cap indices have surged 57 per cent and 49 per cent, respectively as compared to 47 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Read more

The June quarter results reflect sharp cuts in employee costs as companies grapple with the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 129 firms out of a sample of 217 cut employee costs in the June quarter, shows a Business Standard analysis of Capitaline data.

The number was higher than the quarters before, shows data going back to March 2019. Each of the preceding quarters showed an increase in overall employee costs, suggesting that some companies had spent more on employees even as others cut back, resulting in an aggregate gain.

India's retail edged up slightly in July due to higher food prices, remaining firmly above the RBI's medium-term target of 4 per cent for a 10th straight month, a Reuters poll showed. While the central government gradually eased restrictions in June, regional lockdowns in some major agricultural producing states continued to disrupt supplies of essential perishables like fruits and vegetables. Read more

PM Narendra Modi noted on Tuesday that 10 states account for over 80 per cent of active Covid-19 cases, and asserted if the virus is defeated in these states, then the country will also emerge victorious in its fight against the pandemic. The Centre and states have been able to work as a team in the fight against Covid-19, he said. Read more

The government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that a special committee looking into the issue of internet restoration in has decided to provide 4G internet access on a trial basis in limited areas of the union territory after August 15. The bench also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai said this is a fairly good stand on the part of the respondents (Centre and J-K administration). Read more