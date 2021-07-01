Bank holidays in July 2021: Full list of days banks will be shut in India

-
-
Banks will remain shut for a total of nine days in July on account of holidays. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, all nine holidays are state-specific holidays for different occasions.
These exclude the regular holidays such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays. India has public holidays that are national holidays, which are applicable to all the states in India, as well as regional holidays which are applicable only to specific states.
The following is the list of public and regional holidays for banks in July, 2021:
List of bank holidays in July, 2021
Weekend holidays in July 2021
04 July 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)
10 July 2021 – Second Saturday
11 July 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)
18 July 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)
24 July 2021 – Fourth Saturday
List of bank holidays in July, 2021 (state-wise)
Odisha
Apart from the weekend offs, banks across Bhubaneshwar will observe the holiday on July 12 on account of Rath Yatra.
Manipur bank holiday
The banks will remain shut on July 12 in Imphal on account of Kang (Rathajatra).
Bank holiday in Sikkim
On July 13 and 14, banks in Sikkim will remain shut to observe Bhanu Jayanti and Drukpa Tshechi. The bank will remain shut in Sikkim on July 19 on account of Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu.
Tripura, Meghalaya bank holiday
On July 17, Agartala and Shillong banks will be closed because of U Tirot Sing Day and Kharchi Puja, respectively. Banks will observe holiday on July 31 too, on account of Ker Puja in Agartala.
Uttarakhand bank holiday
Apart from the weekend offs, banks in Uttarakhand will be shut on July 16 on account of the Harela festival.
July 20: On account of Bakri-eid, banks will remain close in Jammu and Kochi.
July 21: All banks will remain shut on account of Bakri-eid (Id-Ul-Zuha)/(Eid-UI-Adha), except in Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.
