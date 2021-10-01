Bank holidays in October 2021, India: List of days when banks will be shut

-
Banks will remain shut for a total of twenty one days in October on account of public holidays in October 2021. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, all twenty one holidays are state-specific holidays for different occasions.
These include the regular holidays such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays. India has public holidays that are national holidays, which are applicable to all the states in India, as well as regional holidays, which are applicable only to specific states. Online banking activities will, however, continue to work.
The following is the list of public and regional holidays for banks in October, 2021:
List of bank holidays in October, 2021
Weekend holidays in October 2021
3 October 2021 - Sunday
9 October 2021 - 2nd Saturday
10 October 2021 - Sunday
17 October 2021 - Sunday
23 October 2021 - Fourth Saturday
24 October 2021 - Sunday
Bank holiday in October, 2021 (national)
2 October 2021 - Gandhi Jayanti (Pan India)
15 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) (all states, except Manipur, Himachal Pradesh)
19 October 2021 - Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Nation except for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand)
List of bank holidays in October, 2021 (state-wise)
Assam
13 October 2021 - Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)
14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja
18 October 2021 - Kati Bihu
Bihar
13 October 2021 - Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)
14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja
Haryana
20 October 2021 - Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad
Himachal Pradesh
20 October 2021 - Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad
Jammu and Kashmir
22 October 2021: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi
Jharkhand
13 October 2021 - Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)
14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja
Karnataka
6 October 2021 - Mahalaya Amavasye
14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja
20 October 2021 - Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad
Kerala
14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja
Manipur
13 October 2021 - Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)
Meghalaya
7 October 2021 - Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi
14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja
Nagaland
14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja
Odisha
13 October 2021 - Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)
14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja
Puducherry
14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja
Punjab
20 October 2021 - Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad
Sikkim
1 October 2021 - Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts
13 October 2021 - Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)
14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja
16 October 2021 - Durga Puja (Dasain)
19 October 2021 - Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat
Tamil Nadu
14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja
Tripura
6 October 2021 - Mahalaya Amavasye
7 October 2021 - Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi
12 October 2021 - Durga Puja (Maha Saptami)
13 October 2021 - Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)
14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja
20 October 2021 - Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad
Uttar Pradesh
14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja
West Bengal
6 October 2021 - Mahalaya Amavasye
7 October 2021 - Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi
12 October 2021 - Durga Puja (Maha Saptami)
13 October 2021 - Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)
14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja
20 October 2021 - Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad
