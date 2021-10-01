Bank holidays in October 2021, India: List of days when banks will be shut

Banks will remain shut for a total of twenty one days in October on account of public in October 2021. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, all twenty one are state-specific for different occasions.

These include the regular holidays such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays. India has that are holidays, which are applicable to all the states in India, as well as regional holidays, which are applicable only to specific states. Online banking activities will, however, continue to work.

The following is the list of public and regional holidays for banks in October, 2021:

List of bank holidays in October, 2021

Weekend holidays in October 2021

3 October 2021 - Sunday

9 October 2021 - 2nd Saturday

10 October 2021 - Sunday

17 October 2021 - Sunday

23 October 2021 - Fourth Saturday

24 October 2021 - Sunday

Bank holiday in October, 2021 (national)

2 October 2021 - Gandhi Jayanti (Pan India)

15 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) (all states, except Manipur, Himachal Pradesh)

19 October 2021 - Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Nation except for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand)

List of bank holidays in October, 2021 (state-wise)

Assam

13 October 2021 - Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)

14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja

18 October 2021 - Kati Bihu

Bihar

13 October 2021 - Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)

14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja

Haryana

20 October 2021 - Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad

Himachal Pradesh

20 October 2021 - Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad

Jammu and Kashmir

22 October 2021: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi

Jharkhand

13 October 2021 - Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)

14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja

Karnataka

6 October 2021 - Mahalaya Amavasye

14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja

20 October 2021 - Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad

Kerala

14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja

Manipur

13 October 2021 - Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)

Meghalaya

7 October 2021 - Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi

14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja

Nagaland

14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja

Odisha

13 October 2021 - Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)

14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja

Puducherry

14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja

Punjab

20 October 2021 - Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad

Sikkim

1 October 2021 - Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts

13 October 2021 - Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)

14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja

16 October 2021 - Durga Puja (Dasain)

19 October 2021 - Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat

Tamil Nadu

14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja

Tripura

6 October 2021 - Mahalaya Amavasye

7 October 2021 - Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi

12 October 2021 - Durga Puja (Maha Saptami)

13 October 2021 - Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)

14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja

20 October 2021 - Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad

Uttar Pradesh

14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja

West Bengal

6 October 2021 - Mahalaya Amavasye

7 October 2021 - Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi

12 October 2021 - Durga Puja (Maha Saptami)

13 October 2021 - Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)

14 October 2021 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja

20 October 2021 - Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad