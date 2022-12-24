LIVE: Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi, gets warm welcome at Badarpur border

Live news updates: The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, entered Delhi early Saturday morning and was accorded a warm welcome at the Badarpur border. A large number of workers from Delhi Congress-led by Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary welcomed Gandhi and the Yatris at the Delhi border in Badarpur. The yatra entered Delhi from the Faridabad side in Haryana. Senior party leaders, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil and others accompanied as part of the yatra.

Expelled leader and former chief minister on Friday hinted at the reunion of the party before the general elections in 2024. "All factions will be united with the and face the next general elections unitedly and emerge victorious," she said. participated in a Christmas event in Kilpauk church in Chennai. She also distributed free food to the elderly at the old age home in Chennai's Kilpauk.

Prime Minister on Friday asserted that his government is committed to the welfare of armed forces personnel, after the Union Cabinet approved revision of pension of ex-servicemen under the 'One Rank One Pension' (OROP) scheme with retrospective effect from July 1, 2019. The decision will benefit around 2.5 million pensioners.